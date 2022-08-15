Johnny Depp Returns To Directing After 25 Years
When looking back at Johnny Depp's nearly 40-year career in Hollywood, it's easy to remember him first and foremost for his numerous iconic performances across film and television. These include his breakout role as Officer Tom Hanson on "21 Jump Street," his beloved performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, and the eponymous character in Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands" –- all of which have served to make Depp a household name and one of the most successful actors of all time.
Although Depp is no doubt best-known for his prolific career as an actor, the star has also demonstrated considerable talent as a director over the years, including the 1997 feature film "The Brave," which stars Depp and legendary actor Marlon Brando. Now, it appears that Depp will be returning to the director's chair once more because he is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years.
Johnny Depp will direct the biopic Modigliani, a film co-produced by Al Pacino
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp is set to direct the upcoming biopic "Modigliani," a film that chronicles the life of Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. The feature (which is being co-produced by Depp, Al Pacino, and Barry Navidi) is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, in which the self-pitying artist encounters a watershed moment that changes his life forever, finally achieving the success he craves over the course of a tumultuous two-day period.
"Modigliani" is remarkably different from Depp's previous feature, the brutally cynical "The Brave" (which tells the story of a man sacrificing his own life to raise money for his family), though despite this tonal juxtaposition, Depp has made it clear that he is extremely passionate about the project. "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," he explained. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."
The report indicated that the film will begin shooting in Europe in spring 2023 and that more information about the film's cast will be revealed soon. In any case, it will certainly be interesting to see how the acclaimed actor fares behind the camera so many years after his last directorial effort.