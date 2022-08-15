Johnny Depp Returns To Directing After 25 Years

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp is set to direct the upcoming biopic "Modigliani," a film that chronicles the life of Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. The feature (which is being co-produced by Depp, Al Pacino, and Barry Navidi) is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, in which the self-pitying artist encounters a watershed moment that changes his life forever, finally achieving the success he craves over the course of a tumultuous two-day period.

"Modigliani" is remarkably different from Depp's previous feature, the brutally cynical "The Brave" (which tells the story of a man sacrificing his own life to raise money for his family), though despite this tonal juxtaposition, Depp has made it clear that he is extremely passionate about the project. "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," he explained. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

The report indicated that the film will begin shooting in Europe in spring 2023 and that more information about the film's cast will be revealed soon. In any case, it will certainly be interesting to see how the acclaimed actor fares behind the camera so many years after his last directorial effort.