Why Megan Fox's Mikaela Banes Didn't Return For Transformers 3

A few years after "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Megan Fox was cast as April O'Neil in 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." While Michael Bay didn't direct the film, he was an executive producer, so he likely had a hand in the casting. So, had they made up since the "Transformers" drama? In short, yes. In fact, they never truly fell out. In 2014, Fox told E! News that she and Bay clashed in the past because of their "very willful, powerful personalities," but that they never hated each other. "We've had our battles in the past but even when I've been really outspoken about difficulties we've had, I've always followed up by saying that I have a particular affinity to him," she said.

A few years later, in 2017, Megan Fox provided a brutally honest take about her exclusion from "Transformers 3." Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she called the experience "the low point of [her] career" and admitted that it could have all been avoided if she had just apologized to Bay over her inflammatory comments there and then. "It hurt me and a lot of other people," she said. "However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

So, there you have it. Despite comments from her camp to the contrary at the time of her dismissal from "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Fox has owned up to the fact that Mikaela Banes got the boot because of her actions. Does that mean she's gone for good? Not necessarily. There's always a chance that Fox could reprise her role at one stage, and it could be the boost the franchise needs — we think the "Transformers" films are long overdue a Mikaela Banes renaissance.