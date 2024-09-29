Winona Ryder's Tragic True-Life Story

From childhood, Winona Ryder battled anxiety, depression and loneliness, which only became exacerbated upon entering the world of Hollywood. In fact, in the early '90s, she voluntarily sought out help at a mental hospital for the debilitating anxiety attacks that she was suffering. However, her hospital stint wasn't a cure-all, with Ryder's role of Susanna in 1999's "Girl, Interrupted" bringing back unwanted feelings.

She told Entertainment Weekly, "I was terrified to play a character who was full of fear and anxiety knowing that I have been full of fear and anxiety, and it's not something that's just past tense for me. It's something you battle with your whole life." Ryder added that, in order to make Susanna's anxiety attacks appear real on camera, she essentially had to send herself into one. "I didn't know how to put a lid on that when they said 'cut,'" she said. "My heart would still be going a million miles an hour, and I would be sweating and I would feel like I felt when I was 19..."

Given her fame and growing fortune, Ryder felt guilty for feeling the way she did. Though her Rolling Stone cover deemed her something to the effect of "the luckiest girl in the world," she was in pain. Ryder said in a 1999 interview with Diane Sawyer, "I'm as nauseated as the next person when actors complain about their lives. We are blessed. We are lucky. But the stuff that I was going through was difficult."

