5 Worst Moments In The Stranger Things Series Finale

Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) was already a controversial character thanks to her appearance in El's tweenage rebellion arc during Season 2. During her reappearance in Season 5 she becomes a shadow of herself and a figure of pity, a desecration of her core characterization that peaks in the series finale. Captured by Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton), her blood has been used to breed another generation of possible psychics. Once freed, she tells El that they ought to allow themselves to be immolated when the wormhole connecting Hawkins to The Abyss is detonated, to escape their history of being hunted by the military. But she doesn't get the chance to choose and is instead shot to death by one of Kay's cronies.

The character's entire Season 5 arc exists to service El, mainly to disabuse her of the idea she can ever have a happy, normal future with Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). She doesn't get to do many useful things outside of being victimized by Kay and acting as El's backup. Her teenage rebellion has turned into nihilism, and she sees death as the only solution to her problems. But her anger just exists to counterbalance El's optimism, as it did in Season 2.

Ultimately, El does go through with Kali's plan — or at least she appears to. But even Mike's version of events position Kali as a savior for El and a helpmeet to her happy ending — using the last of her energy and abilities to make sure that El survives the final blast. All of this buries Kali's character arc and her story under the weight of El's, making her an even bigger cipher than she was before.