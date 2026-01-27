What The Cast Of Fallout Looks Like In Real Life

Cooper Howard takes over the viewpoint character duties in the show's pre-apocalyptic timeline. He's a pre-war Hollywood celebrity who slowly becomes involved with Vault-Tec and the various forces that conspire to bring forth the end of days ... as well as other forces that strive to oppose them. In the post-apocalyptic future, Cooper roams the land as the feared Ghoul; a jaded, Western-themed gunslinger who is still looking for his long-lost family.

Walton Goggins has spent over two decades climbing steadily toward his current status as one of them most recognizable faces in movies — and especially television. He broke through as Shane Vendrell in Shawn Ryan's FX crime drama "The Shield," and further established himself as the guy to watch on the network's acclaimed neo-Western "Justified" as Boyd Crowder.

His other winning TV roles include (but are by no means limited to) Rip Taggart on the History military drama "Six" and Baby Billy Freeman on Danny McBride's HBO comedy-drama "The Righteous Gemstones." Goggins has also appeared in several movies, including the Quentin Tarantino films "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight." All in all, the actor's career and backstory make for a captivating tale, and Looper has documented its juiciest parts in our article about interesting little-known facts about Walton Goggins.