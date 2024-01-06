Home Alone's Kevin McCallister Is Jigsaw - A Disturbing Fan Theory Explained

It may seem farfetched to suggest that "Home Alone" protagonist Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) grew up to become a serial killer with a fondness for creepy puppets. But this fan theory from Grantland posits just that, suggesting Kevin becomes Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) from the "Saw" franchise in adulthood.

The theory argues that there are enough similarities between Jigsaw and Kevin to suggest they're the same person. For a start, they're both masters in creating elaborate traps that cause their victims to suffer. "Home Alone" also shows that Kevin has some possible psychological traumas, as evidenced by his interactions with the monstrous furnace that resides in the basement. Jigsaw also hangs out in dark rooms, but does this habit stem from his childhood fears?

Additionally, it's worth noting that Jigsaw's beloved puppet looks like a clown. This is an important detail, as the basement in "Home Alone" has a clown toy lying around in it. Furthermore, Kevin plays with another one while tormenting Mr. Hector (Tim Curry) in "Home 2: Lost In New York." Throw in his obsession with Old Man Marley (Robert Blossom), aka the alleged "South Bend Shovel Slayer," and it's clear Kevin has an obsession with violence from an early age. There's a strong case to be made for "Home Alone" being a "Saw" prequel, but did director James Wan intend to make this connection when he launched the hit horror franchise?