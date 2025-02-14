Yellowjackets Season 3 Review: TV's Best Survival Thriller Returns Weirder And Wilder

The answer, occasionally and to its slight detriment, is at least a bit more of the same. When "Yellowjackets" Season 3 is at its weakest, it's leaning on story territory it's already explored in great detail, from secret messages from anonymous shadow figures to the girls in the wilderness squabbling over the direction in which to take their community. Some of this is just unavoidable from a plot standpoint; it's part of the machinery of the show, and at no point does it feel like "Yellowjackets" is ever completely repeating itself. Still, it's something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Even these minor weak spots, though, can't get in the way of the true heart of the storytelling, exemplified by the show's darkly comic writing and characters we just can't stop watching. "Yellowjackets" has always been a mystery story, but the best part of the mystery has always been the characters investigating what their experiences did to their hearts, minds, and souls, and Season 3 is a return to that exploration. Christina Ricci in particular gets a wonderful arc in reckoning with Nat's death, while Melanie Lynskey remains the cast's unofficial leader as Shauna wrestles with her own daughter getting closer to the truth, and perhaps Shauna's own savage nature. Back in the wilderness, the cast is just as extraordinary, particularly Sophie Nelisse as young Shauna, Eve Hewson as young Van, and Sophie Thatcher as young Nat. "Yellowjackets" has often used the sequences set in the past as metaphors for the hell of our teenage years, and in Season 3 it begins to explore, in a delightfully self-referential way, what it feels like when you realize you might be moving on from your high school friends. The young cast rises to meet that emotional moment with the kind of intensity fans of this show crave.

But what's most exciting about the new season, at least so far, is how that intensity is directed in some truly weird ways. Whether they're exploring hallucinogens in the past, covering up crimes in the present, or just generally reflecting on how dark their lives are, the women of this show are thrown headlong into dark visions and dream logic that even the first two seasons haven't matched. The mysteries of the wilderness creep ever closer, and Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson do a fine job balancing out clues with mapping out the emotional truths of what these characters are going through. Sometimes that means a mysterious package arrives in the mail, and sometimes it means the trees start screaming. On "Yellowjackets," both are valid paths.

Despite the occasional meandering slowdown, "Yellowjackets" has lost none of its savage allure in Season 3. Its characters, its juicy storytelling, its violence, and its black comic heart are all still here, warm as freshly spilled blood, ready to hook us all over again. One of TV's best shows is back, and it's still a bloody great time.

"Yellowjackets" returns to Paramount+ with Showtime on February 14.