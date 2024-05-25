15 Little Known Facts About Walton Goggins

Goggins fever is sweeping the nation, and here at Looper, we've got it bad. Walton Goggins has been delighting audiences on screens small and large since 1990. This Georgia peach is perhaps best known for being a character actor who can make you laugh to the point of tears or quake in your boots with fear. He has a knack for playing bad boys and antiheroes, like outlaw mastermind Boyd Crowder in "Justified," crooked cop Shane Vendrell in "The Shield," and the deliciously psychotic school teacher Lee Russell in "Vice Principals."

Goggins has been acting in such a wide range of products for decades, and he seems set for some decades more. He's finally shifted out of strong supporting roles and attained big-time name recognition for his role as Cooper Howard and the Ghoul in the post-apocalyptic epic series "Fallout," and he's been added to the cast of Season 3 of "The White Lotus," HBO's hit dark comedy anthology series about awful tourists.

Now that his name is on everyone's lips — and his gleaming teeth are on everyone's mind — it's the perfect time to look back through his life and career for facts that might've gotten passed over the first time around. Get your dancing clogs on, and read on for 15 little known facts about Walton Goggins.