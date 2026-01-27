12 Sci-Fi Movies That Flopped Despite Strong Opening Weekends

Most movie genres ebb and flow over time, with periods of passionate popularity and stretches when audiences need a break. Science fiction is an outlier of this trend; not only is it one of the oldest film genres, but moviegoers also never seem to become disinterested in it as a whole. Point of fact, some of the longest-running movie franchises of all time — "Star Trek," "Star Wars," "Alien," "Mad Max," and so many more — are sci-fi franchises.

However, not every sci-fi movie is a hit. Some fail spectacularly, due in part to how much most sci-fi movies need to earn to break even, let alone turn a profit. Some bombs fizzle right out of the gate, but others show promise with a big opening weekend only to quickly fall off and eventually join the flop club. That is what unites all of the entries in this list. And just so we don't need to restate this fact in every single entry as we will mostly only be discussing production budgets (typically the only concrete figure released to the public), movies need to earn back their production costs as well as their marketing costs and other such expenditures, which can often be at least double the production tally. So when we say a movie flopped even though it earned $150 million on a $75 million budget, that's why.

To be clear, we aren't saying these movies are bad — several are sci-fi box office bombs that are actually worth watching, and none are truly terrible. They just didn't get enough butts in seats to bring in sufficient bank.