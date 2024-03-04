Sci-Fi Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

Science fiction has been a part of cinematic history since the beginning. Some of the earliest movies employed special effects to bring audiences to the Moon in "A Trip to the Moon" or to futuristic cities in "Metropolis." The genre has expanded significantly since those early days, making up a good chunk of the cinematic marketplace. Still, not every sci-fi flick is as successful as "Avatar," "Star Wars," or "Avengers: Endgame" — many fight to break even.

For a movie to bomb, it has to earn less than its break-even point. Conventional wisdom says that you can calculate how much money a movie needs to break even by taking the film's production budget and doubling it to account for marketing, but some insiders and outlets report that a movie's break-even point is about 2.5 times its budget.

Sometimes, a crummy sci-fi flick will bomb, but sometimes, those flops go on to be reappraised. Some even have come to be known as the best the genre has to offer. There's a good chance that a science fiction movie you've loved for years absolutely bombed when it first premiered. For whatever reason, the genre doesn't always do well financially. Some of the biggest bombs may surprise you, as they're objectively fantastic films.