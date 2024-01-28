Why Star Trek Beyond Was An Extremely Rough Experience For Director Justin Lin

There's still very little coming up on the scanners regarding "Star Trek 4," the fourth installment of the Kelvin timeline, which will follow the grossly underappreciated "Star Trek Beyond." Failing to receive a better box-office reception than its immediate predecessor but critically deemed a superior film (perhaps in part because "Star Trek Into Darkness" fumbled its Khan mystery), the threequel for Chris Pine's Kirk and company should've gotten more recognition, if only for the nightmare production issues behind the scenes.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, "Star Trek Beyond" director Justin Lin explained what kind of nightmare he'd signed himself up for and the work buddy who stuck it out with him to ensure the Enterprise's latest mission was complete. A fan of "Star Trek" since childhood, Lin recalled how former director of the Kelvin timeline films J.J. Abrams offered him the gig.

"On Monday, I went down and sat with J.J. and I shared with him the idea for 'Star Trek Beyond.' And he's like, 'Great!' And this is the end of January," he explained. "He said, 'Let's do it, but we have to start production in June.' No script. Nothing. ... It was tough. It was the toughest thing I've ever had to do." Thankfully, just like every captain of a Starfleet adventure, Lin had a stellar number one in the form of Simon Pegg to keep him and the production ship steady.