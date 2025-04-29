Thunderbolts* Review: A Disastrous Team, But A Surprisingly Solid Marvel Movie

"Thunderbolts*" is a departure from everything that's come before it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, it assembles anti-heroes, including Steve Rogers' bestie Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" agent John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and "Black Widow" assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in a team of sorts, the first movie in the franchise that focuses so completely on them without at least one hero to balance it out — but it's also the first MCU film to have a strong message about mental health. While there are many MCU movies that have touched on this issue in the past, this one makes it the center of attention. Or at least one of the centers of attention, what with the political intrigue around Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the big fights that any action movie, much less a superhero (or anti-hero) movie, tackles.

"Thunderbolts*" starts with Yelena confessing her general malaise about everything to a captive she has tied up at her feet. He doesn't really listen to her, but then, what does she expect? This sequence has a nice fight scene in a hallway that echoes Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)'s fight in "Iron Man 2," except Yelena isn't into her fight the way Natasha was into hers. Yelena goes to her adoptive father Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour), but he's as lost as she is, if more cheerful about it.

Meanwhile, Bucky is a first-term congressman who wants to get Valentina impeached, but he's having a hard time with how slow everything is in the halls of power. When Yelena, John Walker, "Black Widow's" Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and "Ant-Man and the Wasp's" Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) end up in the same facility with orders to take one another out, but manage to team up and escape instead, Bucky is there to get them to testify against Val. Except Val has already found her big score: a man named Bob (Lewis Pullman) — and she's not afraid to use him.

To say more would be to ruin the numerous surprises that come from this movie. Let's just say that the previews, as detailed as they are, don't do justice to everything "Thunderbolts*" is. Even the movie's title isn't adequately explained in those commercials, and while you can glean that there's more to the title from the asterisk at the end of it, you'll be tickled when you learn where the name really comes from.