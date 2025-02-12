First Captain America: Brave New World Reactions Aren't Flying High

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps chugging along, but maintaining the same audience excitement, critical acclaim, and box office success that led the franchise to dominate pop culture in the 2010s has become a struggle. 2024's only MCU film, the solid but unexceptional "Deadpool & Wolverine," poked fun at this very scenario, with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth joking that Marvel is "at a bit of a low point."

Holding off all reactions to "Captain America: Brave New World" until just two days before the film's theatrical release did not look like a show of confidence from Marvel Studios. The review embargo remains in place at the time of this writing, but the social media embargo on the latest "Captain America" installment, starring Anthony Mackie as new Captain America Sam Wilson, has now been lifted. Based on initial reactions, it appears that worries about the film's quality were well-founded.

While some of the early reactions to "Brave New World" are on the positive side, the general consensus on social media is that this is yet another MCU entry that fails to live up to the films of years gone by. Here's what people are saying about it.