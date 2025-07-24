Ranking Marvel's Phase Five Movies By How Much They Made At The Box Office

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" begins Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a stretch of the ongoing franchise that is set to also include "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and two "Avengers" installments, including "Avengers: Secret Wars." It's hard to comprehend that the MCU has been around so long that this saga now spans six different phases. But that's partly because, post-"Avengers: Endgame," it's become harder and harder to tell when these phases begin and end.

For instance, most moviegoers likely had no idea that Marvel's other summer 2025 offering, "Thunderbolts*," brought Phase Five to an end. This bizarre collection of six movies saw the MCU trying to merge the worlds of film and television with largely unsuccessful results, while teeing up a potential Kang-centric future that would never come to pass. Also adding to Phase Five's odd reputation is how these six movies had an exceedingly more erratic box office track record than Phases Three and Four.

While no Phase Three title made under $600 million worldwide, half of Phase Five failed to hit $420 million globally while most of these movies ended up losing money for Marvel Studios and parent company Disney. Ranking the various Phase Five MCU entries from lowest to highest grossing at the worldwide box office lays bare what a challenging and frustrating era this was for Marvel. Here's hoping that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" kicks off a more artistically and financially consistent Phase Six.