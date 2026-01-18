Co-Stars Who Secretly Dated During Production

This article contains a discussion of domestic violence.

If you're not familiar with the casual term "showmance," it refers to a romance that arises when two actors work together on a project ... and it happens quite a lot, actually. It does make sense, though, that exceptionally beautiful people — who spend hours in makeup trailers and perhaps become even more beautiful before they start filming — who spend hours upon hours with each other making a movie or TV show might fall in love. Especially if these hypothetical actors in question are working on a lengthy TV show or perhaps a film franchise, it's pretty normal for them to end up pursuing relationships with each other thanks to long hours, full immersion in the project, and undeniable sparks, especially if — as is the case in quite a lot of the examples that follow, with a few exceptions — the characters are dating within the narrative, giving the actors an opportunity to get paid to kiss one another.

Dating on set has to be complicated, right? What if you break up and start ruining takes — or what if you break up during an early season of a long-running TV show and are then forced into each other's presence day after day? Worse still, what if you break up and still have to play a couple on-screen? Some of the couples on this list are, as of this writing, still together, while others have parted ways ... but still, let's talk about co-stars who secretly dated each other during their various productions.