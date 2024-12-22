Who Does Rory End Up With In Gilmore Girls?

In Season 2 of "Gilmore Girls," Jess Mariano — the nephew of local diner owner and Lorelai's future boyfriend Luke Danes, played by Scott Patterson — comes to live with Luke in Stars Hollow, and despite Jess' decidedly bad attitude, his obvious intelligence and undeniable good looks charm Rory pretty quickly. The problem is, she's still dating Dean — who hates Jess — so aside from a spontaneous and surprising kiss in the Season 2 finale, Jess and Rory mostly keep their distance from each other. This all comes to a head in the standout Season 3 episode "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" as Rory and Lorelai compete in an all-night dance competition, and right on the dance floor, Dean calls Rory out for her extremely obvious crush on Jess and breaks up with her. Rory and Jess don't really waste any time; a few episodes later, they're definitively dating.

Milo Ventimiglia left the series at the end of Season 3 — despite the fact that one of the season's final episodes, "Here Comes the Son," is a backdoor pilot for a Jess-centric show that was clearly never picked up by The WB — so Jess and Rory break up, but Jess returns a handful of times. In Season 4, Jess briefly returns to Stars Hollow, tells Rory he loves her, and begs her to run away with him (only to get turned down), and after that, the two fall out of touch for quite some time. Thankfully, Jess shows up when Rory needs his wisdom the most in Season 6; upon finding out that Rory dropped out of Yale, Jess is furious with her and criticizes her for wasting the opportunity and her potential. Thanks in large part to Jess, Rory ends up returning to Yale, and she goes to see him in Philadelphia to thank him for his support. The two share a kiss, but because Rory is still in love with someone else, the situation doesn't go any further and the two leave things on good terms.