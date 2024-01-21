Tom Holland & Zendaya Love Rewatching Spider-Man: Homecoming For A Sweet Reason
Tom Holland and Zendaya make it a point to occasionally revisit "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and the reason for it is charming: They want to take a trip down memory lane.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments. ... It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
Holland and Zendaya met on the set of "Homecoming," and their on-screen chemistry led to real-world mutual attraction, making Holland's first solo outing as Spider-Man a sort of time capsule for the beginning of their relationship. While Peter and MJ weren't love interests in the movie, it planted the seeds for the actors' future romance, both on-screen and off.
Peter and MJ's uncertain MCU future
While Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship is seemingly going strong, the same can't be said for their movie counterparts — "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leaves MJ, along with the rest of the world, not even knowing who Peter is. But beyond the on-screen drama, both actors have cast doubt on whether they even want to reprise their roles for a "Spider-Man 4."
While rumors are swirling about the potential fourth movie featuring two fan-favorite Marvel heroes in Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Holland said at a 2023 Critics Choice Association press conference (via Collider), "I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character." That same year, Zendaya told Elle, "As I get older, you know, I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life."
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that "Spider-Man 4" is already in development, but we don't have any details on storylines or returning cast members. It's probably unlikely we've seen the last of Holland as Spider-Man, but even if Peter and MJ never reconnect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least the actors will always have "Homecoming" to look back on.