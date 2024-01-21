Tom Holland & Zendaya Love Rewatching Spider-Man: Homecoming For A Sweet Reason

Tom Holland and Zendaya make it a point to occasionally revisit "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and the reason for it is charming: They want to take a trip down memory lane.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments. ... It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of "Homecoming," and their on-screen chemistry led to real-world mutual attraction, making Holland's first solo outing as Spider-Man a sort of time capsule for the beginning of their relationship. While Peter and MJ weren't love interests in the movie, it planted the seeds for the actors' future romance, both on-screen and off.