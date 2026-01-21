10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In Disney's Star Wars Movie And TV Shows

Once the ink dried on Disney's deal to purchase Lucasfilm in October 2012, the Mouse House immediately began production on what would become "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Disney's forays into the "Star Wars" galaxy would also encompass sprawling, costly shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." However, even with the deluge of projects released by Disney since 2012, there's been plenty of unrealized productions, too. The canceled "Star Wars" projects we want to see happen, for instance, epitomize the untapped creative potential in this fictional galaxy.

Among the many unrealized elements of modern "Star Wars" media are moments of big-name casting that never happened. The extensive process behind any "Star Wars" project means that tons of actors have been proposed or courted for projects like "The Acolyte" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" only to see these plans crumble. Sometimes, the actors weren't interested in signing on for such a high-profile endeavor. Other castings never happened because the roles themselves evolved or even vanished during script rewrites. Still other castings went awry because of very down-to-Earth woes, like pay or scheduling conflicts.

Whatever happened, these alternate casting plans for the various "Star Wars" productions made from 2015 onward are captivating to consider. These were all artists who came so close to playing in a sandbox known the world over, yet it never quite happened.