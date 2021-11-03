Matt Smith Teases Who He Was Supposed To Play In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

During his recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Matt Smith very briefly discussed how close he came to being in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Asked about his connection to the divisive film, Smith explained, "We were close to me being in it, but then it never quite happened. The thing they were thinking of me for, eventually the part became, you know, it became obsolete and they didn't need it, so I never got to be in 'Star Wars.'" From there, Horowitz asked him if the role was for Emperor Palpatine's son, and with a sly grin, Smith quietly responded, "I could not possibly say."

The character in question only briefly appears in a flashback in "Rise of Skywalker," where he's played by actor Billy Howle, but Smith's comments suggest that the role almost played a much bigger role in the film's story. "It was a pretty groovy thing, like it was a really groovy part and concept. It was a big thing," the actor said, calling the role "a big story detail, like a, you know, transformative 'Star Wars' story detail. But it never quite got over the line."

It's a shame the former "Doctor Who" star didn't get the chance to jump into the "Star Wars" universe, but he revealed in the same interview that he's still open to the idea of playing the mystery role, saying, "Maybe I can come back, you never know."

Considering that Palpatine is experimenting with clones in "The Rise of Skywalker," it wouldn't take much work for Disney and Lucasfilm to introduce Smith as a different version of the villain one day. In fact, with so many live-action "Star Wars" projects in development for Disney+ right now, it's entirely possible that Matt Smith could get to bring the mysterious role to life in a future TV series or film.