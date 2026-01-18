15 Best 2000s Disney Shows, Ranked
After a decade of dominance via the Disney Renaissance in the '90s, the '00s saw the conglomerate broaden its focus to children's television on its under-the-radar network, Disney Channel. This renewed focus on television led to another decade of dominance from 2000 to 2010 the likes of which have arguably not been seen by a children's network since.
Disney marketed most of its new shows to the oft-ignored adolescent girl demographic, and it paid off big time. The channel was at its best when it had young girls as the primary marketing focus. Even still, Disney found ways to appeal to young boys with targeted characters and show concepts. Whether it was a teen with supernatural abilities, a couple of troublemaking siblings, or a secret singing sensation, tweens ate up every new debut; a generational run of shows that may never be duplicated. Here are the 15 best Disney shows of the 2000s.
15. In A Heartbeat
Lost in the foray of successful Disney Channel shows from the 2000s was "In A Heartbeat," a drama series centered on teen EMT volunteers. It ran for one season from 2000 to 2001 and followed a group of teens dealing with intense medical emergencies whilst juggling school and teenage social life. Though it didn't last long, critics loved the show at the time, praising it for its realism and intelligently written characters despite their age. Unlike the other shows on this list, the show was not a Disney production; it merely aired on the channel.
Indeed, the fact that "In A Heartbeat" wasn't a Disney production was likely its downfall. Although its serious tone for a teen show made it stand out, the atmosphere didn't really resonate with the channel audience for that reason. Disney Channel shifted to developing whimsical, comedic television instead. Still, on quality alone, "In A Heartbeat" makes the cut.
Cast: Shawn Ashmore, Reagan Pasternak, Danso Gordon
Creator: Steve Reiss, Jon Felson, Patricia Green
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: N/A
14. Disney Channel Games
A forgotten gem of Disney Channel's peak years was the annual "Disney Channel Games" which ran from 2006 to 2008. It was inspired by the "Battle of the Network Stars" series from the '70s and '80s which featured ABC, NBC, and CBS television stars.
These were the years when Disney was firing on all cylinders with "Hannah Montana," "High School Musical," and "The Cheetah Girls 2" as well as several other successful DCOMs. If you were a superfan, "Disney Channel Games" was your SuperBowl — or more approximately, your summer Olympics. The special saw stars of Disney franchises team up and clash in various physical competitions a la Nickelodeon game shows. Brenda Song, Cole Sprouse, Vanessa Hudgens — even the Jonas Brothers were regulars. It was another way for fans to engage with the stars of these franchises and see them play games just like viewers did with their own friends.
Cast: Selena Gomez, Brenda Song, Alyson Stoner
Creator: Art Spigel
Number of Seasons: 3
Where to watch: Disney+
13. Sonny with a Chance
Sneaking in just before the end of the decade in 2009, "Sonny with a Chance" was the continuation of Demi Lovato's success opposite the Jonas Brothers in "Camp Rock" released the previous year. In the show, she portrayed Sonny Munroe, a superfan-turned-cast member of a kids' sketch comedy show. The comedy stemmed from Sonny's attempts to fit in with the cast as they rejected her advances toward friendship. The series was funny, but the hook of the show was really Lovato's magnetism. She had an enthusiastic bubbliness that was as infectious as it was try-hard.
More than anything, the series was a way to keep Lovato part of the Disney nexus. She released two albums between "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance" premiering and starred alongside Selena Gomez (who began her career alongside Lovato on "Barney") in the DCOM "Princess Protection Program." Lovato has been open about her struggles during this time, which taints the nostalgia of it all. Even still, the work itself –- her acting and powerhouse singing –- is worth writing home about. She should be proud of it.
Cast: Demi Lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Sterling Knight
Creator: Steve Marmel
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: Disney+
12. Brandy & Mr. Whiskers
"Brandy & Mr. Whiskers" was your typical opposites-attract buddy comedy with a hint of "Lost." (We really loved stranding people on islands in the 2000s.) Brandy was the "pampered pooch" mentioned in the banger theme song voiced by Kaley Cuoco, while Mr. Whiskers was the un-domesticated rabbit she found herself stranded with in the jungle. He was voiced by Charlie Adler.
This show was great because it scratched that "SpongeBob" itch for Disney Channel loyalists. Mr. Whiskers was similar to SpongeBob in that he was dimwitted but occasionally intelligent, and threw himself fully into most anything he tried. Adler's unhinged voice acting brought Mr. Whiskers to life, and it served as a humorous foil to Cuoco's valley girl intonation. The SpongeBob feel of the show makes even more sense when you learn that Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, was a supporting character on the cast. Whether Brandy was manipulating Mr. Whiskers into getting her way or Mr. Whiskers was taking problem-solving way too far, you could be whisked away to absurdity when you watched them.
Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz, Corey Burton, Charlie Adler
Creator: Russell Marcus
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: N/A
11. Phil of the Future
"Phil of the Future" was a series about the time-traveling Diffy family who became stranded in then-present day 2005. It was the first appearance of eventual solo Disney stars Alyson "Aly" Michalka and Kay Panabaker, who would go on to star in "Cow Belles" (2006) and "Read It and Weep" (2006) alongside their sisters.
The series only lasted two seasons, likely because the titular Phil just didn't have the "it" factor like other Disney leads at the time. Which is a shame because the rest of the cast was actually great: Michalka was sweet, the parents were the right amount of dorky, and little sister Pim (Amy Bruckner) was charismatic and witty. But Phil (Ricky Ullman) was just sort of there. On 2000s Disney, you had to bring it or be chopped as the lead, and sadly Ullman faced the latter. "Phil of the Future" was forgettable enough to not be considered as creme de la creme of the era, but it was memorable enough for its concept.
Cast: Raviv Ullman, Amy Bruckner, Craig Anton
Creator: Tim Maile, Douglas Tuber
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: Disney+
10. American Dragon: Jake Long
He was the Mack Daddy Dragon of the NYC, ya heard?! "American Dragon: Jake Long" was a fun animated series about a Chinese-American teen in Manhattan who had secret dragon abilities. Though it's iconic to us now, it's strange to consider that "American Dragon" was almost a live-action series. Jake Long was voiced by none other than Dante Basco, one of the defining voice actors of our generation (the same year he started this role, he also began his work as Zuko in "Avatar: The Last Airbender"). It was his voice acting that made the show. The comedy was in Jake's attempts to exude "cool" energy –- as a teen and a dragon -– but failing fantastically because of his own hubris and clumsiness.
Also pulling double duty at this time was Amy Bruckner who voiced little sister Haley Long at the same time she played Pim in "Phil of the Future." As with Pim, Bruckner's mousey voice fit well with the annoying tendencies of Haley's character. Overall, the fantasy elements along with the familiar master/trainee trope made this one of Disney Channel's best at the time.
Cast: Dante Basco, Kittie KaBoom, Charlie Finn
Creator: Jeff Goode, Eddie Guzelian, Matthew Negrete
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: Disney+
9. Wizards of Waverly Place
"Wizards of Waverly Place" had a different feel than other Disney shows of the 2000s which can entirely be explained by its star, Selena Gomez. She had different comedic instincts than other Disney stars — her jokes were delivered closer to deadpan than expressive. There was a delusional cool to the way Gomez played Alex; the sense that even as things were getting out of control, she could use her guile to untangle everything. This commanding yet sarcastic aura can still be seen in Gomez's acting today, especially in "Only Murders in the Building."
Of course, the other appealing aspect of the show was the magic. Outside of Raven's psychic ability in "That's So Raven," live action Disney Channel shows didn't venture into fantasy. With "Wizards," fans could have fun predicting storylines based on the rules of magic in the universe. Fantastical elements combined with an intelligent protagonist made "Wizards of Waverly Place" one of the better Disney outputs of the 2000s. The stats prove it, too — the "Wizards" movie remains the third most-viewed DCOM of all time.
Cast: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin
Creator: Todd J. Greenwald
Number of Seasons: 4
Where to watch: Disney+
8. Phineas and Ferb
Starting in 2007, "Phineas and Ferb" extended the channel's reign atop children's media after the end of its most popular 2000s franchises. Continuing well into the 2010s, "Phineas and Ferb" was kind of like "Ed, Edd, n' Eddy" and "Dexter's Laboratory" mixed together. Notably the series starred Ashley Tisdale as Phineas' sister Candace. By 2007, Tisdale had become one of the major faces of Disney Channel as Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical." (In fact, "Phineas and Ferb" premiered the same night as "HSM2.")
The show's staying power with audiences can be attributed to the fantastical hijinks of the characters and the playfully rivalrous relationship between Candace (Tisdale), Phineas (Vincent Martella), and their stepbrother Ferb (Thomas Brodie Sangster). If you (or your child) are looking to check out the series, it recently returned for a fifth season in 2025 that will conclude in early 2026 on Disney+. You can always familiarize yourself beforehand with some of the show's best episodes as an amuse-bouche.
Cast: Vincent Martella, Thomas Brodie Sangster, Ashley French
Creator: Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, Dan Povenmire
Number of Seasons: 5
Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu
7. Even Stevens
Shia LaBeouf's troubling descent from promising lead man to alleged abuser was sad for many reasons, but especially for those of us who grew up watching him on "Even Stevens." LaBeouf was a hoot and a holler as Louis Stevens in the series and had amazing chemistry with his co-star Christy Carlson Romano who played his sister, Ren. The dynamic of perfect know-it-all older sister and unserious, scheming younger brother on Disney Channel was pioneered by this series. Almost every other popular show of the era followed this formula, but most often with the sister as the protagonist.
For that reason, "Even Stevens" was entertaining because it was the rare boy perspective of comedy on the network. LaBeouf was always willing to act a fool, whether it was gross-out gags or screeching like a banshee. He was hilariously crass and that made for entertaining episodes. Additionally, the adults on the show were present enough to teach life lessons. "Even Stevens" stood out on the network because Ren and Louis were presented as nearly equal protagonists, which gave both boys and girls someone they could see themselves in. Indeed, the series was true to its title.
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Christy Carlson Romano, A.J. Trauth
Creator: Matt Dearborn
Number of Seasons: 3
Where to watch: Disney+
6. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
"The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" introduced the world to the Sprouse twins, Dylan and Cole. By this time, the public had become used to acting pairings of girl twins, but not until "The Suite Life" had a set of boy twins inspired a teen craze. Unsurprisingly, Dylan and Cole had amazing chemistry that made the show work, but they also had opposing personalities as Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody (Cole Sprouse) that created entertaining friction.
The show wasn't all about the twins, though. The characters of the hotel were also crucial to the overall dynamic of the series –- the sarcastic but smart candy counter girl Maddie Fitzpatrick (Ashley Tisdale), the perpetually stressed hotel manager Mr. Moseby (Phill Lewis), the doofy bellhop (Adrian R'Mante), and the janitor (Brian Stepanek). Of course, there was the ditzy hotel heiress, London Tipton, an obvious fictional take on Paris Hilton played brilliantly by Brenda Song. She's so iconic that people are still referring to gear shifts in cars as "the PRNDL." The cast worked together so well in just about any combination, which is the mark of a top-notch ensemble. To this day, it's still one of Cole Sprouse's best roles.
Cast: Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Brenda Song
Creator: Jim Geoghan, Danny Kallis
Number of Seasons: 3
Where to watch: Disney+
5. The Proud Family
Kids today will never understand how serious networks took theme songs back in the day. Destiny's Child and Solange Knowles were on call for "The Proud Family" theme song and they filmed a behind-the-scenes video that played on the network as proof.
Everything about "The Proud Family" from the theme, the voice cast, the characters, and the representation was top notch. It was the first Disney Channel original family sitcom to surround a Black family, and was culturally-specific in a way that made Black children feel seen. It balanced running gags, entertaining storylines, and moral lessons just as well as any live-action family sitcom. All of the voice work on the show was great, but in particular the voices of Penny (Kyla Pratt), Oscar (Tommy Davidson), and Suga Mama Proud (Jo'Marie Payton) were so perfectly expressed that they're now legendary animated voices. The show had so many memorable moments: the Kwanzaa episode, Lacienaga's giant feet, the Proud family reunion, LPDZ! People still make TikToks mimicking their signature dance to 112's "Dance With Me." The enduring legacy of "The Proud Family" inspired a reboot currently streaming now on Disney+.
Cast: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton
Creator: Bruce W. Smith, Doreen Spicer
Number of Seasons: 3
Where to watch: Disney+
4. Kim Possible
Christy Carlson Romano was responsible for yet another memorable Disney character in the 2000s, and her name was Kim Possible. With her partner-in-crime Ron Stoppable, voiced by "Boy Meets World" alum Will Friedle, the teenage super-sleuth swung her way into adolescent hearts.
"Kim Possible" was simply a blast. The villains were fantastic and funny, Kim and Ron were protagonists who were easy to root for, and the animated action was thrilling to watch. On top of all that, the series had the best voice cast of any animated show on the network. Outside of Romano and Friedle, there was Tahj Mowry (little brother to the Mowry twins) as tech genius Wade, Kristen Storm (of "Zenon" fame) as Kim's nemesis Bonnie, the legendary Patrick Warburton as Coach Barkin, and Raven-Symoné as Kim's best friend Monique. The show even enlisted Hollywood icons like Jean Smart, Geroge Takei, and Ricardo Montalbán in minor roles.
It holds a prominent place in Disney's 2000s legacy because it was an example of a butt-kicking female hero that little girls could see themselves in. She wasn't a one-dimensional crimefighter but a teen girl who wanted the best for herself, her friends, and the world. A hero that girls could look up to!
Cast: Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Nancy Cartwright
Creator: Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley
Number of Seasons: 4
Where to watch: Disney+
3. Lizzie McGuire
The term "mother" gets thrown around a lot, but when it comes to pioneers of Disney Channel, Hilary Duff truly is mother. "Lizzie McGuire" laid the foundation for every Disney girl that came after her. It was her blueprint that created the TV star to pop star formula that the channel would follow with Raven, Miley, Selena, and Demi. "Lizzie McGuire" was the first Disney Channel series to get a theatrical film release with "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" which grossed $55 million upon its release in 2003. That's nearly $100 million today, folks.
That box office success was reflective of "Lizzie McGuire's" impact on audiences. Hilary Duff was so easy to relate to -– a true girl next door. The show's setup of Lizzie's inner monologue interjecting as an animated version of her was endearing. The show had comedy, but it never trivialized Lizzie's feelings with the comedy. Seeing a series take teen girls' concerns and relationships seriously was comforting. Duff's acting was also perfect: earnest, level-headed, and vulnerable. Her place on Disney Channel's Mount Rushmore is unquestionable.
Cast: Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas
Creator: Terri Minsky, Rachel Maddow, Alex Wagner
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: Disney+
2. That's So Raven
Along with Hilary Duff, Raven-Symoné was the other founding mother of Disney Channel. Starting with "That's So Raven" and "The Cheetah Girls" in 2003, she ran the network in terms of drawing power until "High School Musical" came along in 2006. She could sing, dance, and act –- unsurprising given that she'd started acting in toddlerhood. In terms of sheer jokes, "That's So Raven" stood head and shoulders above the 2000s class of Disney shows because Raven was never afraid to go there with her physical acting. She'd wear any costume and get messy when the storyline called for it. She stuffed her face with liquid cheese for goodness' sake!
The surrounding cast held their own with Raven as well, especially Anneliese van der Pol as kooky BFF Chelsea. But as the title suggested, you watched "That's So Raven" for the charismatic enigma that was the actress behind the character. The catchphrases, the facial expressions, the fashion. Everyone wanted to be as effortlessly cool as Raven made her fictionalized persona; no one could bring a character to life the same way Raven did. She remains one of one and her indelible impact is why Raven Baxter was brought back to the network with a spinoff in 2017, "Raven's Home." It ran for six seasons (longer than the original series) and only recently ended in 2023.
Cast: Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Anneliese van der Pol
Creator: Michael Poryes, Susan Sherman
Number of Seasons: 4
Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu
1. Hannah Montana
"Hannah Montana" is the only option for number one on this list and it's all the more fitting as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Taking cues from "That's So Raven," "Hannah Montana" was another show that blended the real actress with the character. Only this time, it was turned up to 11. Miley Cyrus was a bonafide teen sensation in the mid-to-late 2000s due to Disney's heavy marketing of Hannah Montana as a legitimate pop star. She released actual albums that featured the songs from the TV series. She toured as herself and wigged up Hannah Montana, allowing fans to feel even closer to the pop star they loved on TV. Kids products had her face plastered all over them for years. Miley was inescapable.
Not for nothing, either -– the show and the music were actually good. Miley had her own signature comedic timing and the music was produced well enough that it wasn't embarrassing to listen to. The show's popularity unsurprisingly spawned a film, though Cyrus isn't looking to return to movies anytime soon. More than any other Disney show in the 2000s, "Hannah Montana" felt like a universe you could touch. You rooted for Miley Stewart the same way you rooted for Miley Cyrus to have the "best of both worlds," and that's why she's the reigning queen of '00s Disney Channel.
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles
Creator: Richard Correll, Michael Poryes, Barry O'Brien
Number of Seasons: 4
Where to watch: Disney+