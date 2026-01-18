15 Best 2000s Disney Shows, Ranked

"Hannah Montana" is the only option for number one on this list and it's all the more fitting as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Taking cues from "That's So Raven," "Hannah Montana" was another show that blended the real actress with the character. Only this time, it was turned up to 11. Miley Cyrus was a bonafide teen sensation in the mid-to-late 2000s due to Disney's heavy marketing of Hannah Montana as a legitimate pop star. She released actual albums that featured the songs from the TV series. She toured as herself and wigged up Hannah Montana, allowing fans to feel even closer to the pop star they loved on TV. Kids products had her face plastered all over them for years. Miley was inescapable.

Not for nothing, either -– the show and the music were actually good. Miley had her own signature comedic timing and the music was produced well enough that it wasn't embarrassing to listen to. The show's popularity unsurprisingly spawned a film, though Cyrus isn't looking to return to movies anytime soon. More than any other Disney show in the 2000s, "Hannah Montana" felt like a universe you could touch. You rooted for Miley Stewart the same way you rooted for Miley Cyrus to have the "best of both worlds," and that's why she's the reigning queen of '00s Disney Channel.

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles

Creator: Richard Correll, Michael Poryes, Barry O'Brien

Number of Seasons: 4

Where to watch: Disney+