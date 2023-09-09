Whatever Happened To Shia LaBeouf?

As his career developed, Shia LaBeouf went out of his way to choose challenging roles at the polar opposite end of the spectrum from the comedic roles he was first known for. But before he went down the dark, indie route, he first landed in the blockbuster sphere. Titles like "Transformers" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" pushed him as a new leading man for big-budget spectacle-driven films. While their reception was often rocky, they were typically extremely successful at the box office.

His string of blockbuster hits gave LaBeouf the cache in Hollywood to pick and choose whatever roles he wanted. After several years as a mainstream leading man, LaBeouf made a major pivot. He made the bold decision to step away from the highly lucrative "Transformers" franchise and leave blockbusters in general behind. From 2012 onward, LaBeouf's filmography has been solely focused on smaller and more artistic projects.

After some recent scandals, a couple of duds, and a handful of years without any major titles released, some might have thought LaBeouf's acting career was over. In reality, LaBeouf's career is still in perfectly fine shape. Even though he was fired from the recent "Don't Worry Darling" (he claims he quit), his dry spell will be coming to an end with the release of movies like "Assassination" and "Megalopolis," from acclaimed creatives David Mamet and Francis Ford Coppola respectively.