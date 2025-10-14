The 15 Best Phineas And Ferb Episodes Ranked

"Wizard of Odd" originally aired on September 24, 2010 as a half-hour special. In the plot, the boys spin the house around to clean it more efficiently, causing Candace to pass out while reading L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." She wakes up in an Oz parody world where every main "Wizard of Oz" character is represented by a cast regular: Isabella is the Good Witch, Doofenshmirtz is equivalent to the Wicked Witch of the West, and Baljeet, Jeremy, and Buford stand in for the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion.

With one of the most incredible song packs in "Phineas and Ferb" history, wonderfully affectionate and imaginative ribbing of all things Oz, and a sturdy story about Candace learning to let loose and allow herself a little more fun, "Wizard of Odd" is undoubtedly a classic episode. What pushes it over the edge from good to great is that the writers are also firing on all cylinders with the adult-friendly humor, packing every scene with gags that reward repeat viewings. People often forget that there are lots of things in "Phineas and Ferb" that only adults notice.