Cole Sprouse's Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

It's a fond memory for many a Millennial, but "Big Daddy" is one of those Adam Sandler comedies that hasn't held up as well as "The Wedding Singer," "Happy Gilmore," or even "The Waterboy." Yet both Cole and Dylan Sprouse — who share the role of Julian McGrath in the film — manage to give their character an appreciably wacky sense of life that goes beyond being a couple of blond moppets.

The film focuses on Sandler's Sandy Koufax (yes, like the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher). A near-lawyer who's never passed the bar, Sandy has been content to let life pass by without growing up or advancing his career. Then Julian, the biological son of Sandy's roommate, Kevin Gerrity (Jon Stewart), is left on his doorstep after the boy's mother dies of cancer. Kevin is out of town negotiating a deal in China, so Sandy decides to step up and take care of Julian, impersonating Kevin all the way. While he manages to finally attain maturity while raising the child, will his attempt at impersonating Kevin result in Julian being placed in a foster home?

It's typical Sandler shenanigans all the way, but the movie's sweet story and the unabashedly cute performances by Cole and his brother make it worth a watch, despite its very late-'90s jokes.