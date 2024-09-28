Why You Don't See Miley Cyrus In Movies Anymore

In hindsight, it's incredible how prophetic the show "Hannah Montana" really was. Not only did playing the role of Miley Stewart, a teenager who lives a double life as the titular blonde-haired pop star, launch Miley Cyrus' career as an actor, but it ended up being a springboard for Cyrus to start her own successful career as a pop singer. In the years since, Miley has had countless hit singles like "Wrecking Ball" and "Flowers," with numerous awards and accolades making her one of the biggest musical acts in modern history.

However, one can't help but imagine a timeline in which Cyrus had remained an actor first and foremost, before her early dreams of movie stardom were cast away in favor for Billboard chart-topping. Even her debut as a first-time host of "Saturday Night Live" seemed promising for the superstar's post-Disney career in movies and TV. Alas, over the past few years, Miley's theatrical appearances have been few and far between — including a seven-year hiatus between her last two film roles, both of which were blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos.

Let's take a look at the history of Miley Cyrus' relationship to acting, including how it conflicted with her burgeoning music career, why it was placed on pause, and where she sees it going in the near future.