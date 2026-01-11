12 Movies That Were Doomed Before They Even Hit Theaters

The box office is a mysterious entity. Sometimes, even when the odds seem to be in its favor, a movie just fails, and there's no telling why it didn't find greater success at the box office or staying power among audiences. "It is what it is," studio executives tell themselves before moving on to the next.

But then there are movies where it should have been clear from the jump that they were going to cause studio execs and their accountants more than a little bit of heartache. Whether these films were poorly marketed, plagued by production delays, or just plain unlucky when it came to their release schedule, there was never a chance that they were going to make it out of theaters unscathed. If you like secondhand embarrassment or maybe even indulging in some good, old-fashioned schadenfreude, read on — the stories behind these ill-fated films are guaranteed to give you a wince or two.