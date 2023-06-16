Tom Holland's Biggest Flops So Far

Tom Holland has become a household name in the last few years, especially for superhero movie fanatics. Since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," the English actor has been the latest live-action incarnation of Peter Parker and his crime-fighting alter ego Spider-Man. His time portraying the iconic comic book hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has also been marked by some significant releases.

He not only starred alongside the Avengers in the box office-breaking "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," but his own three solo ventures as Spider-Man have also seen great success. 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" became the first Spider-Man film to bring in $1 billion, while 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" nearly doubled that, saving movie theaters as they transitioned out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor's popularity skyrocketed as a result, with many considering Holland's take on Spider-Man the best out of all interpretations.

Outside of the MCU, however, Holland's projects can be hit or miss. His long list of credits includes an array of blockbuster roles balanced out by smaller yet equally ambitious parts. While he has been part of box office successes such as "Uncharted" and Oscar nominees such as Pixar's "Onward," most of Holland's film and TV roles outside of the MCU have failed to find a healthy middle-ground of equal critical and commercial notoriety. Some have suffered worse than others, however, so let's examine which Tom Holland projects have had a tougher time with critics and audiences.