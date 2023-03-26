Every Upcoming Jonathan Majors Movie In Jeopardy After His Arrest

Update 1:30 p.m. EDT March 26, 2023: Criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Variety Jonathan Majors' innocence will be proven through video evidence, and his team expects charges to be dropped entirely and imminently.

As you've possibly already read, Jonathan Majors is in some hot water after being arrested for assault. No one knows for sure what happens next, and there are a lot of variables still undetermined, but the implications for his career are significant, to say the least. As a young new movie star on the cusp of some very big things in Hollywood, Major's potential fall from grace would have a cascading impact on several upcoming film projects.

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for one thing, has basically been built around Majors as Kang the Conqueror and his infinite multitude of variants. Recasting Kang and explaining the change in-universe (via the multiverse storyline that Kang is all about) would likely be the franchise's escape hatch if things go south, but such a shift would still be jarring.

In that regard, though, when it comes to seeing how a Jonathan Majors collapse would impact pop culture, there are no bigger dominoes to fall than the MCU. It's unclear just how many MCU projects are already planned to feature Kang, but we can definitely expect him in the second season of "Loki," possibly in "Fantastic Four," and definitely "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," films set to serve as capstones for this saga of the MCU.

Even looking beyond the MCU, there are other films Majors had signed onto — or was in talks for — that could now be in jeopardy as well.