5 Sci-Fi Movies From The '70s That Still Look Incredible

Ridley Scott was a key figure in sci-fi cinema, laying the groundwork for many of the tenets of the genre for generations to come. In terms of his masterpiece "Alien," that meant blending horror and sci-fi like never before. While far from the first scary sci-fi movie, it was among the first to lean heavily into the horrors of space, as well as utilizing a rarely seen monster that is all the more terrifying as a result.

While something of an overdone trope now, it still felt novel in 1979 — a crew investigates a ship whose team has seemingly been wiped out by a mysterious and violent force. That threat is revealed to be a race of aliens known as xenomorphs, with one subsequently stalking and killing the investigating crew. A spaceship serves as the perfect setting for a horror movie of this kind, and "Alien" makes ample use of its location with claustrophobic hallways, loose sparking wires, and sparing sources of flashing light.

The interiors of "Alien" still look stunning thanks to them being fully constructed set elements — no CG or green screen here. The few glimpses we get of the xenomorph similarly hold up, and still terrify, because it was built with practical effects rather than, again, just being built in a computer. As a result, the original remains one of the best versions of the xenomorph, holding its own against those created with more advanced technology.