Star Wars: Why George Lucas Will Never Approve A 4K Restoration Of A New Hope

Before painfully selling "Star Wars" and the entirety of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, George Lucas constantly fiddled with his original three "Star Wars" films. Little CGI additions here, recoloring there, and even full-on additional scenes not included in the original releases came directly from Lucas himself. Therefore, the version of "A New Hope" now on Blu-ray and streaming on Disney+ is far from the theatrical cut. For those hoping to see the original, unaltered version restored in 4K, even without the changes that made :Star Wars" so much better, don't expect Lucas to give such an endeavor the green light.

"I'm a firm believer that the director, or the writer, or the filmmaker should have a right to have his movie be the way he wants it," Lucas said at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, coming to the defense of the many retouched versions of his "Star Wars" films. He recalled when the original "A New Hope" cut was released on LaserDisc, the reaction was less than stellar. "They said, 'It looks terrible.' And I said, 'Yeah, I know it did,'" the director added (via The Hollywood Reporter). With that, it seems that watching the best version of 1977's "Star Wars" will remain illegal for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, not even previous home media releases can provide an entirely unaltered "Star Wars" trilogy viewing experience.