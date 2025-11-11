Science fiction is a genre that rarely receives attention from the Oscars. It wasn't until 1971's "A Clockwork Orange" that a sci-fi film received a best picture nomination. While it ultimately lost to "The French Connection," it's nevertheless a momentous feature from a decade filled with exceptional movies. Based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 novel, "Clockwork" is director Stanley Kubrick's most controversial and possibly misunderstood work.

It's surprising that it was even nominated for not one, but four Academy Awards, the other three being for best director, writing, and film editing. Watching more than 50 years later, you'd be hard-pressed to fit it within the science fiction genre. Still, it's set in an unspecified time in the future, taking then-contemporary socio-political issues and imagining how they might play out in Britain's near-future. This is partly why there are cultural cues and language from the Soviet Union in Great Britain.

Despite the movie's age, several "A Clockwork Orange" actors are still alive, and some remain active in the entertainment industry. The film developed a considerable cult following, and despite its many offensive scenes, it remains one of the most culturally significant of the 1970s. It often ranks among the greatest movies ever made, recognized for its provocative tone and avant-garde manner of showing its protagonist's twisted point of view.