A Controversial '70s Movie Was The First Sci-Fi Flick With A Best Picture Nomination At The Oscars
Science fiction is a genre that rarely receives attention from the Oscars. It wasn't until 1971's "A Clockwork Orange" that a sci-fi film received a best picture nomination. While it ultimately lost to "The French Connection," it's nevertheless a momentous feature from a decade filled with exceptional movies. Based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 novel, "Clockwork" is director Stanley Kubrick's most controversial and possibly misunderstood work.
It's surprising that it was even nominated for not one, but four Academy Awards, the other three being for best director, writing, and film editing. Watching more than 50 years later, you'd be hard-pressed to fit it within the science fiction genre. Still, it's set in an unspecified time in the future, taking then-contemporary socio-political issues and imagining how they might play out in Britain's near-future. This is partly why there are cultural cues and language from the Soviet Union in Great Britain.
Despite the movie's age, several "A Clockwork Orange" actors are still alive, and some remain active in the entertainment industry. The film developed a considerable cult following, and despite its many offensive scenes, it remains one of the most culturally significant of the 1970s. It often ranks among the greatest movies ever made, recognized for its provocative tone and avant-garde manner of showing its protagonist's twisted point of view.
A Clockwork Orange is Stanley Kubrick's most controversial film
What ultimately makes "A Clockwork Orange" such a fascinating watch is its main character. You could call Alex (Malcolm McDowell) a protagonist, but audiences have a hard time cheering for him. He is the leader of a small gang that revels in "the ultra-violence," who mete out cruel physical and sexual acts of torture to random victims. He only comes to see what he's done after undergoing brutal therapy in prison, in a scene that infamously had some painful mishaps for actor Malcolm McDowell.
Stanley Kubrick is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, and "A Clockwork Orange" is one of his most important works. Still, there's no denying that it's his most controversial, as the so-called hero of the story wantonly assaults women, beats up his friends, and does it all while enamored with the music of Ludwig van Beethoven.
The film unfolds in conflicting and compromising dualities as beautiful music scores horrific acts of violence, not to mention all the horrors Alex unleashes to the tune of "Singin' in the Rain." Regardless of these concerns, they're somehow easy to overlook, which proves the genius of the film's director. Nobody but Kubrick could take audiences on a ride of moral depravity while serenading them with beautiful music — and then receive a best picture nomination for doing so.