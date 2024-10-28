All Of The Mad Max Movies And Spinoffs Ranked From Worst To Best

One of George Miller's epic post-apocalyptic entries had to be at the bottom of the pile, and you'll have to go to "Tomorrow-morrow Land" to find it. "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" might feel like it has a more polished Hollywood sheen compared to its predecessors, but there's something about the 1985 threequel that feels softer than the first two installments. This is Mel Gibson's end-of-the-world "Adventures in Babysitting," with the film spending too much time in Planet Erf, proving that the highlight is in fact in the Thunderdome rather than beyond it. As barren as it is, the Wasteland is really where Max works best, dodging vehicles that are crashing and bashing into one another with ferocity, so throwing him among a group of lost boys and girls feels like a choice that just doesn't pay off.

Nevertheless, the film has its moments, most specifically in the titular battle zone that has Mel Gibson springing about while Tina Turner's Aunt Entity does an excellent job as Bartertown's big-haired boss. Also, while it might struggle to compete with others on this list, none of them pack the absolute banger that is "We Don't Need Another Hero," or may perhaps be even as quotable as "Two men enter, one man leaves," earning enough of a spot in popular culture to be spoofed on "Rick and Morty" years later. For that, Captain Walker is worth saluting.