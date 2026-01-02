10 Underrated Sci-Fi Shows You Can Watch In One Weekend

Turn on the TV nowadays, and there's no shortage of sci-fi shows to watch. As a matter of fact, Apple TV contains many of the best series in the genre, quickly becoming known as the home of science fiction — and "Ted Lasso," too. Although, if you're a dedicated member of the SF fandom, a card-carrying Whovian or Trekkie, you have probably watched all the major programs on offer and are looking for new frontiers to explore.

The good news is that there's a plethora of underrated sci-fi shows that went under most people's radars. Sometimes, they were overshadowed by other series at the time, or the marketing just didn't draw in the number of viewers expected, leaving them as unfortunate examples of unfulfilled potential. Now, we know that time is valuable and not everyone has the luxury of becoming one with their couch for weeks on end, so let's make a deal here: Only shows that have a maximum of two seasons and can be binged in an entire weekend are eligible for coverage below. This way, folks can get through the series and still find time to do other important stuff like eat, sleep, bath, pet dogs, and touch grass. It's the little things, really. With that said, open up your word processor or use the trusty pen and paper to jot down the following watch-worthy recommendations.