10 Underrated Sci-Fi Shows You Can Watch In One Weekend
Turn on the TV nowadays, and there's no shortage of sci-fi shows to watch. As a matter of fact, Apple TV contains many of the best series in the genre, quickly becoming known as the home of science fiction — and "Ted Lasso," too. Although, if you're a dedicated member of the SF fandom, a card-carrying Whovian or Trekkie, you have probably watched all the major programs on offer and are looking for new frontiers to explore.
The good news is that there's a plethora of underrated sci-fi shows that went under most people's radars. Sometimes, they were overshadowed by other series at the time, or the marketing just didn't draw in the number of viewers expected, leaving them as unfortunate examples of unfulfilled potential. Now, we know that time is valuable and not everyone has the luxury of becoming one with their couch for weeks on end, so let's make a deal here: Only shows that have a maximum of two seasons and can be binged in an entire weekend are eligible for coverage below. This way, folks can get through the series and still find time to do other important stuff like eat, sleep, bath, pet dogs, and touch grass. It's the little things, really. With that said, open up your word processor or use the trusty pen and paper to jot down the following watch-worthy recommendations.
Raised by Wolves
Created by Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the script for Denis Villeneuve's intense thriller "Prisoners," HBO Max's "Raised by Wolves" sparks a thought-provoking discussion about humanity and its relationship with faith. The initial premise showcases a world in which religion tears the world apart, resulting in two androids, Mother (Amanda Colin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), heading off to a new planet with embryos to raise the children away from any belief system. Yet the plans for a peaceful existence hit a roadblock after they encounter other humans.
Filmmaker Ridley Scott directs two episodes of "Raised by Wolves," and it's easy to see why he was drawn to this show that shares common themes with his "Alien" prequels. As with any good sci-fi series, it examines humanity through the prism of technology and futurism. "Raised by Wolves" doesn't provide clear answers nor take a definitive stance on any issue; instead, it chooses to display the complexity of humanity throughout its two seasons. Ultimately, this proves to be the correct approach, since it encourages conversation among the viewers about what they watched and what it's a metaphor for.
The biggest drawback for "Raised by Wolves" is that the first season aired in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point in time, most people were already experiencing an existential crisis and didn't want to watch a show that would further spiral them into mental oblivion. Maybe now, with clearer eyes and hindsight, the series' philosophical ponderings might land better.
The Peripheral
Based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, "The Peripheral" truly was on the periphery when it aired on Prime Video in 2022. Unjustly so, it must be added, since Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan — the team behind "Westworld" — also brought their signature touch to this show as executive producers.
The mind-bending series introduces Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor as siblings Flynne and Burton Fisher. While Burton is considered a talented VR gamer, it's actually Flynne who steps in when the challenge gets too tough for him. Thanks to this, Burton receives an opportunity to beta test a realistic VR game for much-needed money for their family. Bowever, it's Flynne who puts on the device and embarks on the quest as Player 1. It's soon revealed that Flynne isn't playing a game, but controlling a Peripheral from the future that leaves bodies in its wake. This unlocks a whole new world of questions and scientific conundrums.
Here's the capper: "The Peripheral" establishes itself as easier to follow than the source material, a rarity among most adaptations. It ranked as one of the best sci-fi TV shows of 2022, leaving those who watched it in eager anticipation for a second season. While the show was initially renewed, the decision was reversed in 2023, supposedly because of the entertainment industry strikes that impacted production timelines. Never forget that we could have had a second season of "The Peripheral," but we received MrBeast's "Beast Games" on Prime Video instead.
Almost Human
It's strange to think that Fox's "Almost Human" only stuck around for a single season. With J.J. Abrams as an executive producer and his company Bad Robot Productions behind it, this sci-fi show had all the ingredients necessary to become the next "Lost" or "Fringe." That isn't even mentioning the star-studded cast featuring Karl Urban, Michael Ealy, Minka Kelly, and Lili Taylor.
"Almost Human" is like catnip for sci-fi TV enthusiasts. Set in 2048, it follows police detective John Kennex (Urban), who gets paired with Synthetic android Dorian (Ealy) as his new partner. However, Kennex doesn't trust nor like Synthetics, after one left him and his former partner for dead in the past. Kennex needs to learn how to let go of his resentment and put his faith in Dorian, who demonstrates his own individuality as well.
The buddy cop trope is a formula as old as time, but it almost always works as long as the writing and chemistry remain strong. With J.H. Wyman as a showrunner, "Almost Human" finds the right balance of sci-fi themes and commercially viable TV, delivering the type of show where viewers look forward to watching the characters grow together. Urban and Ealy also convince as this unlikely but charismatic duo. Even though they're only paired for 13 episodes, it's still time well spent with Kennex and Dorian. Unsurprisingly, fans have heralded "Almost Human" as the best robot cop series that only lasted one season.
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Most people know Douglas Adams as the author of the laugh-a-minute "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" novel series, but he also penned another side-splitting extravaganza based on the adventures of Dirk Gently, an unconventional and comedic detective who believes every event to be connected in the universe. In 2016, Dirk received his second TV series. But having said that, BBC America's "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" isn't a direct adaptation of the books per se, but rather a continuation of the hilarious story.
The first season of the show sees Dirk (Samuel Barnett) aiding Todd Brotzman (Elijah Wood), who has been accused of murder. Unwittingly, Todd becomes Dirk's sidekick and friend, as they venture on a bonkers supernatural quest that runs the gamut of genres, though it never forgets its slapstick sci-fi roots. The second season features Dirk solving another madcap mystery, but it still maintains the weird and wonderful tone from before.
"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" is unlike other sci-fi shows, gleefully embracing its eccentricity and every outrageous twist and turn to produce an unforgettable experience. The show scored high marks among critics and fans, but it didn't stop it from being canceled after just two seasons in 2017. While it was never a ratings juggernaut or mainstream darling to begin with, now is as good a time as any to step into the wacky world of Dirk Gently, because it's a delightfully underrated and bingeable show that deserves your attention.
Paper Girls
Before "Stranger Things," there was "Paper Girls," a comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Set in the '80s, a group of 12-year-old girls find themselves caught up in a battle between time travelers. This culminates in the girls time traveling too, even meeting their future selves and seeing what their lives will become. While there's a heavy sci-fi sentiment here, it's still a coming-of-age story and a nostalgic reminder of endless summers with friends.
"Paper Girls" turned out to be a major hit, receiving prestigious Eisner Awards for its excellence. After such critical acclaim and fanfare, it received an adaptation on Prime Video that largely follows the same plot as the early issues of the comics. Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza star as Tiff Quilkin, Erin Tieng, Mac Coyle, and KJ Brandman, respectively, while Ali Wong plays the adult version of Erin.
The biggest issue? The "Paper Girls" adaptation only arrived in 2022. While "Stranger Things" remained a beloved series at the time, this might have given off the impression to some that it was a knock-off, even though the source material came first. It's a shame, because those who watched the first — and only — season of the show loved it for how well it captured the tone and appeal of the comics. In fact, "Paper Girls" fans were bummed by the terrible news that it was canceled so quickly.
People of Earth
One would think that after the roaring success of "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the '90s, more creators would venture into the sci-fi sitcom terrain. While that hasn't been the case, there have been some notable and noble attempts, such as TBS' "People of Earth," which was created by David Jenkins. Years later, the showrunner would go on to create the utterly hysterical "Our Flag Means Death," which is a canceled TV show that totally deserves a revival.
"People of Earth" centers around reporter Ozzie Graham (Wyatt Cenac) who visits an alien abduction support group for a piece he's writing. At first, Ozzie doesn't believe the people's claims, until he recalls his own close encounter of the third kind. This sets Ozzie down the path of finding out the truth that's out there, as well as the secrets and revelations of his own life. Prepare to meet aliens and lizard people along the way, too!
Like any good sitcom, "People of Earth" evokes a feel-good quality as you spend time with these characters and get to know them better. It isn't an overwhelmingly complex or drastically deep show, but it understands how to balance the humor and heart to leave everyone smiling by the end of it. "People of Earth" aired for two seasons, with a third greenlit and written, but the network decided to cancel the underrated sci-fi show before going into further production.
BrainDead
"Star Trek" is renowned as a sci-fi franchise that isn't afraid to delve into politics through its stories. Whether it's about inequality or racism, it's likely that the USS Enterprise crew have addressed it before (and more than once), showing how humans are ultimately responsible for society's problems and downfall. The political satire "BrainDead" doesn't have the delicacy and nuance of "Star Trek" in its execution, but it goes full throttle as it takes aim at lawmakers in its own cartoonish fashion.
The setup itself can't help but elicit a chuckle. Documentary filmmaker Laurel Healy (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) doesn't have the funds for her next project, so she agrees to work for her brother, Luke, who's a senator. This turns out to be a brand-new world for Laurel in more ways than one, as she discovers that alien bugs are eating brains and controlling the people in congress. The funniest part? Hardly anyone notices that the people have changed!
Even though there were plans for further seasons, "BrainDead" aired only for 13 episodes in 2016. It's a slick satire of politics and the various players involved in it, but alas, the show arrived at perhaps the worst possible time. Politics had become an extremely divisive topic around the globe, and networks were petrified of anything that might be perceived as a slight at political figures who have paper-thin skins. Yet "BrainDead" still exists for those who know laughter is still the best medicine when coping with life.
Electric Dreams
Horror anthologies are all the rage, but what about sci-fi anthologies that aren't named "Black Mirror"? In 2018, Prime Video delivered this in the form of "Electric Dreams," a 10-episode series that adapted Philip K. Dick's seminal stories. Of course, Dick's most famous tale is "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" — which was adapted into Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" — but no, that doesn't appear in this anthology.
"Electric Dreams" features an imaginative and diverse range of stories, exploring everything from survivor's guilt to police states. While it's all too easy to draw a parallel between this show and "Black Mirror," the former doesn't exactly have you enduring an existential crisis at the end of each episode. It's powerful and stirring, yes, but not too gloomy and depressing. Like "Black Mirror," though, "Electric Dreams" attracted quite the talent roster, featuring the likes of Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin, Juno Temple, and Bryan Cranston in various episodes.
For sci-fi fans, Dick continues to be one of the most influential voices in the genre, so it's always welcome to see adaptations of his work. In "Electric Dreams," it's clear that a lot of time and effort went into getting this show right, which shouldn't be too surprising when you learn that Dick's daughter Isa Dick Hackett served as an executive producer here. Overall, it's the perfect show for those who love "Black Mirror" but would still like to sleep without all the dread inside of them.
Incorporated
When Ben Affleck and Matt Damon get behind a project, you know it's worth your time. That's the case with "Incorporated," which aired on Syfy for one season between 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, despite the highly publicized attachment of Affleck and Damon, the ratings weren't in the series' favor.
"Incorporated" takes place in 2074. The world is no longer as we know it, thanks to all the potential crises that terrify all of us now. Corporations control the luxurious areas known as Green Zones, while the Red Zones are largely ignored and where no one wants to end up because of the lack of resources. Sean Teale plays Ben Larson, who works as a manager for Spiga Biotech. Ben wants to make the world a better place, but he also harbors a specific reason for being at Spiga that could destroy his entire life.
While "Incorporated" isn't the deepest or most provocative sci-fi show in the world, it draws the viewers in with its alluring premise and Ben's compelling story arc. It also has a lot of fun with the oft-used plot device that every major corporation is bad and will inevitably do the worst thing you can imagine. Although, one can argue if that's a depiction of fact or fiction nowadays ... Maybe a topic for another day.
Outer Range
If someone were to explain "Outer Range," it could be best described in a single sentence: The Abbott family discovers a black hole on their land. But what is this hole and what does it do? That's where the show gets interesting, as it takes the viewers on a whirlwind journey for two seasons. "Outer Range" loves to get messy, as the Abbotts fight their rivals, the Tillerson family, for the demarcation of their land, while the mysterious drifter Autumn (Imogen Poots) plays a critical role in the events.
Fantastic performances drive the show's drama and intrigue, as Josh Brolin shines as Royal Abbott, while "Task" star Tom Pelphrey excels as Royal's eldest son, Perry. Other notable cast members include Lewis Pullman, Shaun Sipos, Will Patton, and Lili Taylor. There isn't a moment in which any actor feels wasted, as they all play important parts in the overall storyline.
It's disappointing that "Outer Range" never managed to end on its own terms, since it felt like the series had much more story left in its tank and could have gone on for another season or two. Regardless, it's still an underrated sci-fi show that's binge-worthy on any weekend.