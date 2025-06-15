12 Canceled TV Shows That Deserve Revivals

A truth universally acknowledged about the TV industry is that, unfortunately, shows get canceled all the time. This happens for a variety of reasons, though it should be said that those reasons have shifted considerably as the television landscape has changed. Back when we all had cable, shows would get canceled based on a very basic metric, which boiled down to "is anyone even watching this?" In the age of streaming TV shows — which either drop all at once in a bingeable format, are released week by week like regular TV shows, or a secret third thing that Netflix is doing, where they release batches of episodes in chunks — the reasoning is more complicated, especially because viewership numbers aren't frequently released. Still, there are a lot of shows that were really, really good and got canceled anyway.

From a cult classic, single-season 1990s teen comedy that spawned a new generation of stars to a mystery-box show that never got to offer up a conclusion to a show that's literally about TV reboots, here are just some canceled TV shows that deserve a reboot sooner rather than later. If your fave isn't on here, don't fret; it's not meant to be a conclusive list, but these are some of the big standouts.