8 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Fell Apart After Their First Season

For audiences who love to explore new realities with new rules, science fiction is the perfect escape. It's become a more mainstream genre on television in recent years, thanks to these preferences and a rise in high-budget television productions. With "Game of Thrones," HBO showed creators in the industry that seemingly niche genres can be lucrative and appeal to a wide range of viewers. Franchises like "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and "The Lord of the Rings" have always enjoyed robust fanbases, but were still largely seen as niche interests. Now, more people are willing to give speculative and highly imaginative fiction a shot.

Since "Game of Thrones," many interesting, successful genre shows have cropped up. Netflix had a veritable hit on their hands with "Stranger Things," and Apple TV+ has built a solid slate of sci-fi hits with shows like "Severance," "Silo," and even recent breakouts like "Murderbot" and "Pluribus." Unfortunately for audiences and creators, not every sci-fi series has been able to maintain its quality in the long term. Sometimes, people seemingly have a great idea for one season of television without seeing how it might successfully continue beyond that. We made a list of sci-fi shows with the most promising opening seasons and subpar follow-ups. If you haven't watched these series yet, beware of spoilers below.