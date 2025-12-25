10 Behind-The-Scenes Feuds That Changed Entire Movies And TV Shows

The 2000 big-screen adaptation of "Charlie's Angels" is a whole lot of fun to watch, but one of its stars — Lucy Liu, one of the titular Angels alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz — didn't have a particularly good time making the movie. Rumors swirled about Liu being the target of vicious attacks by her co-star Bill Murray — who plays Bosley, the middleman who connects the Angels to Charlie — for years, and in 2021, Liu appeared on the Los Angeles times podcast "Asian Enough" (via Deadline) and discussed it directly.

Liu said that after a scene was reworked while Murray was unavailable due to a family commitment, he came back angry about the situation and began insulting Liu. She didn't share precisely what he said, but here's what she did share. "I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he's looking straight at me.' I couldn't believe that [his comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?" Liu recalled, feeling like Murray was holding her responsible for rewrites he didn't like. "I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?'—and clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication." Liu also called Murray's comments "inexcusable and unacceptable," but clarified that she stood her ground.

"I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it," Liu said. "Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down." Murray has routinely denied any wrongdoing, but the fact of the matter is that whatever went down got him booted from the sequel ... and Bernie Mac took on the role of Bosley for "Charlie's Angels : Full Throttle" in 2003.