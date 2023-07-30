Perfect TV Show Endings That Were Ruined By Revivals

If there's one thing Hollywood is apt to do, it is to take old things and make them new again. For the past decade, television and movie series revivals have been released in droves. Rather than take chances on new intellectual properties, Hollywood execs have chosen to bet on the past success and popularity of projects gone by. Sometimes it works, and there have been several great reboots and revivals over the past few years.

Unfortunately, there is a tendency for studios to throw a whole lot of projects at the wall to see what sticks. For every successful reboot or revival, there are three or four that have disappointed audiences and failed to live up to financial expectations. Reboots and revivals are different — a reboot involves a total redo of a property's original story and usually doesn't exist in the same universe as its previous iterations. On the other hand, a revival is meant as a return to something, a reinvigoration of an existing storyline, set of characters, or style of production.

Revivals are much harder to pull off than reboots, and quite a few over the years have erased the goodwill earned by many properties by the end of their initial runs. Here are just some of the revivals that sullied the perfect TV show endings of their respective shows.