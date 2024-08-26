Every Blade Movie, Ranked

"Blade: Trinity" is remembered more for Wesley Snipes' bizarre filming antics than anything that happens in the movie. From barely showing up on set to communicating with director David S. Goyer through sticky notes, Snipes' behind-the-scenes behavior is the stuff of Hollywood legend, but that shouldn't detract from the schlocky fun this film has to offer.

"Blade: Trinity" sees our hero get framed for murder by some evil vampires who are in cahoots with corrupt cops. Fortunately, he's saved by Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds) and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), aka the Nightstalkers, who need his help to stop Dracula (Dominic Purcell) from ushering in a new age of darkness. Blade doesn't exactly get along with his new allies, but they're forced to put their differences aside for the greater good.

"Blade: Trinity" has been lambasted for having an incoherent story, and there is some truth to this criticism. However, the charismatic cast's energetic performances transcend the story's deficiencies, and the characters are given some terrific one-liners and crude insults to work with, the majority of which are too naughty to repeat here. The threequel also gave us Blade's iconic metaphor about people ice-skating uphill, which he repeated in "Deadpool and Wolverine," proving that this maligned flick has its enduring qualities. Most impressive, however, is the inclusion of a vampire Pomeranian that's more bite than bark, yet still quite adorable.