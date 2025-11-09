12 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies Of All Time

"Do you like scary movies?" The question that haunts so many "Scream" characters is answered happily by countless people across the globe. Horror cinema is a beloved genre, and it has only gotten more popular in recent years. Scary moviemaking delivers unique thrills you can't get anywhere else, while ensuring moviegoers can grapple with the most chilling parts of reality in a controlled setting. As long as people have anxieties and woes that keep them up at night, horror will always us tell relevant stories.

There is no question that horror is extremely popular at movie theaters, but what horror titles have landed the heaviest at the worldwide box office? The 12 highest-grossing horror films in the global theatrical cinema scene (ranked below from "lowest" grossing to highest) are a wildly varying crop reflecting how the horrors that bind us can look like anything and everything.

These films also demonstrate how far certain horror experiences can reach, touching lives across the world with experiences that are just common enough to resonate. It's a gift that can make amazing horror out of shoestring budgets, with the potential for the highest rewards. Read on to learn more about the 12 highest-grossing movies ever at the worldwide box office.