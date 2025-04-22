Predicting The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2026

In the golden age of Hollywood, the landscape was very different than it is today: Only a handful of movies were released each month, and there were only a few studios even capable of getting big movies released nationwide. Films tended to stay in theaters for months, if not years, allowing films like "Gone with the Wind" to rack up hundreds of millions of dollars over time, making it hard to predict box office totals before they came out.

These days, box office tracking is a science unto itself, and it's often a lot simpler to look ahead and determine what movies will fall flat on their faces. Predictions aren't always right, of course, but with so many more movies coming out, and trends in viewership easier to identify, it becomes something of an art — not to mention a fun exercise — to try and call which films are going to bomb.

Looking to next year, there are quite a few films we feel fall into that category. So let's take a look ... and don't forget to come back in 2026 to see how close we got.