It Ends With Us Is Cool And All, But Hollywood Is Sleeping On Colleen Hoover's Most Cinematic Book

Arguing over whether "Verity" or "It Ends with Us" should be adapted first is all well and good, but if you aren't terminally online, you may have missed the debates raging over the latter property lately. In writing "It Ends with Us," it seems as if Hoover wanted to bring the very difficult issue of domestic violence to light and start a conversation, but she's started a couple of very off-putting ones in the process.

One aspect that's rubbed critics and readers the wrong way is the outright romanticization of Ryle, a successful, handsome surgeon who gives Lily everything she wants in life. This issue might only get worse with an actor as beloved as Baldoni — who charmed fans of "Jane the Virgin's" Rafael Solano — in that women might find themselves entranced by a character who is, ultimately, extraordinarily toxic. Another is the way that Hoover herself treats the material, which could definitely be viewed as a bit flip. In early 2023, Hoover made headlines in a bad way by announcing a coloring book based on "It Ends with Us," and to say that didn't go over well is a gross understatement. It was later canceled, and Hoover apologized.

In the end, it feels troubling to bring "It Ends with Us" to the big screen: depictions of domestic abuse are difficult to portray, and this project in particular runs the risk of glamorizing it entirely. If Lively or Baldoni decides to make a heel turn when it comes to a Hoover adaptation, we just want them to know that "Verity" is right there.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.