10 Canceled Spin-Off Movies That Could Have Been Incredible

Elsa told everyone to "let it go" in "Frozen," but what if it's too difficult to do that? What if the memory of what could have been burns too hot and too brightly in the heart? That's what happens when you consider canceled spin-off movies that had the potential for awesomeness. Maybe these projects could have become somebody's new favorite films; instead, they are only footnotes of the what-if section in cinema history.

Even so, it's still okay to think about and discuss them around friends, right? Imagine Steven Soderbergh and Adam Driver teaming up for "The Hunt for Ben Solo," which might have fixed many of the wrongs of the rush-job known as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." It's a pairing almost too good to be true — almost as if it's a suggestion made on Reddit — but it would have likely sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood. Same story with "The Trench," which would have explored the best scene from 2018's "Aquaman" and turned into a full-blown horror story about why the monsters of the deep are the scariest creatures, period. Alas, the game of musical chairs at Warner Bros. and DC buried "The Trench."

So, grab that mug, fill it with the hopes and dreams from days gone by, and let's cry together about these canceled spin-off movies that could have been incredible. Having said that, Hollywood is the strangest place on Earth, and nothing's ever truly dead if the price is right. Never say never, and all that.