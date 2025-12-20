10 TV Shows That Changed Networks And Became Even More Popular

It's always a sad day when your favorite show gets canceled, especially if the news comes out of nowhere. Whether it's a streaming service opting to axe something after a single season or a network ending a long-running series, losing a show that you've connected with always stings. However, it's not always the end. There are times when shows get saved, picked up by another network or streamer with the intention of giving it a second chance.

While plenty of shows change homes, it isn't always for the best. Sometimes the quality of the content suffers or it loses its audience during the transition, but there are some examples of a network switch being the best thing to happen to a series. All the shows on this list changed networks and managed to become even more popular after the switch. They had better ratings or viewing numbers, and some of them even became pop culture staples thanks to the change.