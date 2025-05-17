What The Cast Of Baywatch Looks Like Today

"Baywatch" was such a phenomenon in the 1990s that it spawned a spin-off series, a made-for-TV movie, and a theatrical film 15 years after the original series ended — not to mention a possible remake that's reportedly been in development. Yet it's wild to think that it nearly went away forever when NBC canceled the show in 1990 after just one season. Focusing on the lifeguards who watch over the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaii, "Baywatch" swam into the uncertain waters of syndication for Season 2. It was there that the show went on to gain a worldwide audience of over 1 billion at its peak. The series also made global stars of several of its cast members, while giving David Hasselhoff another big TV hit after "Knight Rider."

Hasselhoff was the most consistent member of the "Baywatch" ensemble as lifeguard-turned-private eye Mitch Buchannon. The only other actors who even came close were Jeremy Jackson, who played Mitch's son Hobie, and real-life lifeguard Michael Newman, who played a character of the same name — both of whom put in over 150 episodes. And of course, you can't talk about "Baywatch" with mentioning Pamela Anderson, the fourth and final actor to hit the 100-episode mark.

Beyond that quartet were a number of actors who did their "Baywatch" tours of duty for anywhere from one to six seasons, with two-season stints typically being the most common. So what have some of the longest-serving "Baywatch" cast members been up to since they hung up their bathing suits and put away their rescue boards?