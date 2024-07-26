Cobra Kai Seasons Ranked Worst To Best

Who would have guessed that a 34-years-later YouTube Premium sequel series to "The Karate Kid" — focused on the bully from the original movie, no less — would become one of the biggest hits Netflix has ever seen? Six years after the premiere of "Cobra Kai," the show is still going strong. It's put the franchise back on the map with a curious blend of '80s nostalgia, apolitical moralizing, and "Riverdale"-esque insanity. But not every season of the rambunctious karate saga has reached the same heights.

For its first two years, "Cobra Kai" was a flag-bearer for YouTube's burgeoning arm of original, scripted programming — a branch that never really blossomed. Despite premiering on a less-than-thriving platform, it gained attention. Getting so many original "Karate Kid" actors back and treating a decades-old popcorn underdog flick with such sincerity earned the show curiosity, and the critics praised its charm. When the series moved to Netflix for Season 3, bringing the two YouTube seasons with it, "Cobra Kai" quickly became a massive success.

Since then, the show has expanded significantly, bringing back just about every supporting actor who ever set foot on a "Karate Kid" set. The ratings and viewership have stayed high, but after five-and-a-third seasons, it's easier to tell when the series was at its strongest and when its campy nostalgia held it back. Let's take a look back at each season of "Cobra Kai," rank them, and see what made the best ones so great.