NCIS: Tony & Ziva Review - A Spin-Off That Feels Like Bad Fan Fiction

Outside of restarting a will-they, won't-they between two co-parents of a tween daughter who already have a long history, what does "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" offer that adds depth to these characters that a weekly procedural show with a larger ensemble couldn't? The answer is not very much, and based on the three episodes screened, the stunted growth may very well be by design. Ziva is, of course, a former Mossad agent whose most explosive "NCIS" plotlines revolved around her continued ties to the Israeli intelligence agency — and while her status as the most prominent Jewish Israeli character in American media (despite Cote de Pablo being a gentile Chilean) was the subject of praise in Israel, the show's far more critical depiction of Mossad operations was not.

Bringing this character back at the current moment in history, when the genocide in Palestine has turned Israel into pariahs in all but a handful of western countries, should feel like propaganda; a strong, unambiguously Israeli character who audiences have long known to have not blindly followed commands from their intelligence unit is the kind of PR the country has been desperate for. But outside of one throwaway reference to her previous employer, that history is omitted from the record here, her past ironed out as much as possible so she can become the uncomplicated action heroine fans have been eager to see return.

Like any long running soap opera, "NCIS" has frequently retconned its own storylines over the years, including several related to how Ziva initially arrived at the agency, which might explain a hesitancy to explore anything beyond her very last storyline in recharacterizing her at this later stage in life. But with many of her storylines revolving around a domineering father who trained her to fight from a young age, shouldn't this history factor in more now that her own daughter is approaching the same age, and she's been forced back out on the run? In offering nothing but undemanding fan service, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" manages to avoid anything dramatically satisfying that justifies its own existence. It's watchable in the same way the average crime procedural is, and completely disposable in the same way too.

"NCIS: Tony & Ziva" premieres on Paramount+ with its first three episodes on September 4.