10 Star Wars Legends Characters That Need To Become Canon

You'd think that with over a decade having passed since Disney first purchased Lucasfilm, we'd talk less about the old Star Wars Expanded Universe. And yet, what Disney quickly redubbed the Legends timeline, relegated out of the official canon, has remained a point of fascination for fans across the Star Wars spectrum.

For longtime fans who grew up on Obi-Wan Kenobi or Boba Fett novels, playing "Knights of the Old Republic" or "Star Wars: Battlefront II," Legends is a bastion of nostalgia. For newer fans, it's a veritable sea of extended stories, many of which are still lauded in the fandom despite their distance from the new canon. Lucasfilm has only encouraged continued engagement with the Legends canon by bringing over pieces to the new, official timeline. Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mount Tantiss, and Palpatine resurrecting himself via dark Force cloning are all details carried straight from the EU into the modern canon.

Still, far more characters remain relegated to Legends status than have been brought back around. And today, we're giving them their due. In the interest of pragmatism, we won't be discussing characters who've been effectively locked out of the new canon by story decisions. Han and Leia have had their full story told in the new timeline, for instance, which doesn't leave much room for Jacen, Jaina, or Anakin Solo. Fan favorite Mara Jade also seems like her time to be recanonized has passed, and we're avoiding characters like Revan or Darth Bane who still have most of their stories locked in Legends but have nonetheless been brought over in similar forms, one way or another.

With all that out of the way, let's look at some fantastic Star Wars Legends characters who could still conceivably be brought back in the current canon.