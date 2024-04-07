Star Wars: Who Is Darth Nihilus & What Happened To Him?

The "Star Wars" universe is packed to the brim with powerful Sith: From Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Darth Plagueis, who is more prominent in the series novels, to Freedon Nadd, a mighty Sith who originally appeared in the now-non-canon comics. However, few villains are as terrifying as Darth Nihilus, otherwise referred to as the Lord of Hunger, who was among the deadliest Sith in either the pre or post-"Legends" era.

Darth Nihilus first appeared in the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords" video game from LucasArts and Obsidian Entertainment. While there are few details about his past, Nihilus is said to be a former Jedi who watched his life get destroyed at the end of the Mandalorian Wars. While those around him died en masse due to the activation of the Mass Shadow Generator weapon, Nihilus survives. Still, his connection to the Force and the widespread death surrounding him changes him forever. The character transforms into a being who feeds off the energy of the Force. Losing his physical form, he becomes a shadowy creature and a force of death in the galaxy. In his body's absence, he wears a white mask, with robes giving him a human-like silhouette.

Like Marvel's world devouring Galactus, Nihilus encounters Darth Traya, a Sith who helps him learn how to use his draining abilities. Together, they form a Sith Triumvirate alongside Darth Sion, who would become the Lord of Pain. Taking over for Darth Revan, the duo betrays Traya, with Nihilus siphoning her Force energy before going on one of the deadliest killing sprees in "Star Wars" history.