Dawn Of The Jedi: What The New Star Wars Movie's Working Title Might Mean

In a move surprising no one, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that "Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi" is indeed the working title of Lucasfilm's upcoming movie directed by James Mangold. The project has been described by Mangold as a "biblical epic" akin to classical films like "The Ten Commandments." Aside from it taking place tens of thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga and telling the story of the first Jedi, not much has been revealed as of yet.

"Star Wars" fans did rejoice, though, when Disney recently revealed that Beau Willimon will be co-writing film's script alongside Mangold. The writer, who cut his teeth as showrunner on "House of Cards," earned the universal adoration of the "Star Wars" community after penning the critically acclaimed Narkina 5 prison arc in "Andor" Season 1 — a trilogy of episodes that culminates in a pair of now-oft-quoted monologues.

The "Dawn of the Jedi" point in the timeline has been officially named for a while, but it looks like it could end up being the final name for the film as well. With that in mind, it's worth noting that this isn't the first "Star Wars" release to carry the title. From 2012 to 2014, a series of Dark Horse comics was released under the same moniker, but it ended prematurely due to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm. Like the upcoming film, the comics addressed the early days of the Jedi Knights. The two projects may have no direct connection, but it's worth revisiting these forgotten "Star Wars" stories for clues.