8 Star Trek Episodes With Twists No One Saw Coming

Another baffling twist can be found in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Threshold," a Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill)-focused Season 2 entry that starts off with a simple enough premise. Working with his favorite science buds B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) and Harry Kim (Garrett Wong), Tom thinks the trio are close to breaking the Warp 10 barrier with an experimental shuttlecraft. It's a development that would have significant implications for their decades-long journey back to the Alpha Quadrant since, theoretically, breaking the universal speed limit would give them simultaneous contact with every point in the universe.

Thanks to a Neelix-induced breakthrough, Harry has the Eureka moment that cracks the code. After the new modifications work out just fine in Tom's holodeck simulation, it's time for the IRL test run in which the shuttlecraft does, in fact, exceed Warp 10, causing Tom to report experiencing every point in the universe all at the same time, from his own ship to unknown galaxies, as if viewing all of them from outside his body. Even better, he's got the data to prove it, including the makings of star charts for the entire sector.

But the celebration is cut short when Tom passes out. A few scans later, the Doctor (Robert Picardo) reveals Tom's DNA is somehow mutating as a result of the Warp 10 crossing. Some time after he apparently dies, Tom comes back online with a few new neat accessories aboard. By the end of the episode, both he and Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) have absconded with the Warp 10 shuttle and evolved into giant, puddle-dwelling salamanders with a litter of salamander pups that the Voyager crew ends up abandoning on some planet.