Kate Mulgrew Revisits Janeway On Star Trek: Prodigy - Exclusive Interview

What can you tease about both iterations of Janeway, both the hologram and the real version, that we come to know in the second half of Season 1?

It's difficult to tease anything, except to say that you're going to see both of them enhanced in the second part, both of them under duress, in distress, and yet never more in command. This is particularly true of Vice Admiral Janeway, who's going to be calling some shots that are very, very dangerous and very, very scary, and yet underneath them, motivating them is a need to complete this mission for a very special reason. It has to do with someone for whom Vice Admiral Janeway cares a great deal.

In the second half of Season 1, you take on the dual role of both Janeways. Did you prepare differently or do anything differently with your voice to play both of these characters, even though they're kind of the same person?

Well, they're not the same person at all. Vice Admiral Janeway is sentient — insofar as an animated character can be sentient — and hologram Janeway is a hologram. I had to distinguish between them by using every possible trick I could bring to my vocal change, and I had fun doing it. You have to be on your toes, because often they're in the same scene or they're very quickly staggered.

I defined and established what I thought I'd do with Vice Admiral Janeway, but I've had hologram Janeway from the beginning. There's a certain level to her tone that is even, without losing its command. At the same time, she can run up and down a little barometer. She can go from very low to very high and within this distance. But Vice Admiral Janeway has a much, much broader spectrum of emotion that she can cover with her voice and authority and command.